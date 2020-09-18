Advertisement

Madison Co, Ark. authorities arrest man wanted in shooting in Fayetteville after pursuit

(KGWN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JASPER, Ark. (KY3) -

Madison County, Ark. deputies arrested a man wanted in a shooting in Fayetteville and a rape after a pursuit Thursday.

Investigators say the pursuit ended after Jonathan Jerrell, 25, of Kingston, rammed a stolen car into a deputy’s patrol car.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 8:20 a.m. Thursday about a car parked in the parking lot at Anstaff Bank. Witnesses describe Jerrell leaving the car, walking into nearby woods. Investigators say Jerrell left the car armed. Witnesses later spotted Jerrell in Harrison in another stolen vehicle.

Madison County authorities then spotted the vehicle and began the pursuit.

