MDC releases peregrine falcon back into wild after recovery from broken bones

MISSOURI (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation worked with the World Bird Sanctuary to release a peregrine falcon into the wild after its recovery from life-threatening injuries.

The bird was brought to the World Bird Sanctuary in July with broken shoulder bones, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Staff were able treat and rehabilitate the raptor for a return to the wild.

On Tuesday, conservation officials released the bird from the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake, Missouri.

