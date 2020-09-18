Advertisement

Missouri man sentenced for fraud scheme victimizing ex-Kansas City Chiefs

brown gavel and open book on a wooden table of the law in the courtroom
brown gavel and open book on a wooden table of the law in the courtroom
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for defrauding an NFL player out of $250,000.

Federal prosecutors say 43-year-old Abayomi Jamil Martin of O’Fallon must also repay the money to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr, along with $11,000 to credit card companies. Martin pleaded guilty of wire fraud in March.

Prosecutors say Martin claimed to be part-owner of Famous Nobodys clothing company when he convinced Carr to invest. The company is real but Martin isn’t affiliated with it in any way, and kept the money, using it for personal expenses, down-payment on a home and to fund professional boxers in Las Vegas.

