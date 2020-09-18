Nixa High School asks parents and students to wear masks during football games

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Eagles are having a strong football season so far, and a new field to do it on.

The team is 3-0 and they hope they can continue to celebrate with their fans. But that could change if there is an increase in coronavirus cases.

“If we can’t keep them masked. If we can’t get our fans to comply, our only recourse is to cut down the amount of fans at the game," said Brandon Clark the Athletic and Activities Director for Nixa Public Schools. "Because in the end, our goal is only to play football. So that’s with spectators or without spectators.”

The new stadium can hold over 4,000, though they are only selling tickets at 60 percent capacity right now. They say having fans definitely has a big impact on players.

“We have a great student body that shows up," said head coach John Perry. "There’s no doubt about that. That helps a football team.”

Coach Perry says he has looked up in the stands and for the most part he’s seeing people masking up and keeping their social distances.

Senior football player Clayton Uber says he’s just happy to be playing this season because of what happened in the spring.

“I’m just happy I can have a senior year and play so I’m not really upset about how things are going," said Uber. "Things are really good right now. We haven’t had to miss a game. Nothings has been canceled so I’m just praying we can finish out our season.”

Friday’s game against Republic starts at 7 p.m. Republic is having a strong season too, the Tigers are 2-1. If you don’t have tickets yet, you won’t be able to get them. The game is sold out. Future game tickets have to be bought online this season.

