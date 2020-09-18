Police investigate accident in south Springfield involving motorcycle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating an accident Thursday night in south Springfield involving at least one car and a motorcycle.

Investigators say a motorcycle was traveling southbound near Campbell and Walnut Lawn, then was clipped by a car.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this point. Details are limited, but we will update as more information becomes available.

There are some traffic delays in the area. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

