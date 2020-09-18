Republic, Mo. receives $72,000 CARES Act Relief Fund Grant to help citizens in need

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved 40 more CARES Act Relief Fund Grants this week. One of the grants went to the City of Republic.

Debbie Parks, the city’s finance director tells KY3 those funds will go directly toward paying bills for citizens in need.

“There was very strict guidance, the utility had to have been delinquent between March 15 and June 15,” Parks said.

Parks said, in that time period, around 600 citizens couldn’t pay their utility bills due to the pandemic.

“They had to be directly COVID-19 related," she said. “Usually loss of job, being furloughed, or having had to take off due to telework situations.”

The city applied for CARES Act funding on the citizens' behalf and was awarded around $72,000 for delinquent water and sewer bills.

”That will be able to help those citizens get back caught up," Parks said.

This isn’t the first time the city received funding from its CARES Act application. Back in August, Republic received upward of $26,000 to go toward operations and payroll.

”[The money] went partially to payroll, that was a very small portion of it. That was for people who had to stay home due to COVID-19 or quarantine as a provision of the CARES Act," Parks said. “But, most of it went to us turning our facilities into safer places for the citizens to come in. “

Parks said that includes anything from PPE for law enforcement officers and the parks department to disinfection stations in city buildings.

“We had also requested some additional funding to help out possibly with other utility payments that didn’t funnel through us. But as of right now, I’m not sure if we would be awarded that,” she said.

Parks said the city still has not alerted any of those customers that their bills will be paid, but they did know the grant had been applied for. Those notifications will be happening next week.

