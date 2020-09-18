Advertisement

Springfield School District needs more crossing guards

Crossing guards needed
Crossing guards needed(KY3)
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

We know the rule, face masks, and hand sanitizer are essentials needed, especially inside of school. However, before students can even make it into the building they have to get there safely. Springfield Public School District (SPS) is working to keep students safe beyond the walls of the schools, through CrossSafe.

CrossSafe is the City of Springfield school crossing guard service provider and is in need of ten more guards to cover SPS crossings. Mandy Buttgen- Quinn, Traffic Safety Specialist with the city said the role is vital to help kids cross complicated or high volume intersections.

Stephen Hall, Chief Communications Officer with Springfield Public Schools, added that crossing guards are also critical components of operating a school district daily. They not only keep students safe, and help teach and develop safe crossing practices but leave lasting impressions.

“For many students, they’re the first person they encounter heading into class and last person they encounter before heading home,” said Hall.

Buttgen-Quinn explained the hours are pleasant and flexible. It’s a couple of hours in the morning and about 30 minutes in the afternoon, she said the times usually range between 7 a.m. - 9 a.m during the morning shifts and between 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. for the afternoon shifts.

While the hours are pleasant, She explained how each guard is assigned to a thoroughly examined crossing deemed necessary to ensure students' safety.

“We do an engineering study and then bring the results to the school’s cross and protection committee, which is a group of PTA, counties, Springfield schools, and the police department,” explained Buttgen-Quinn. "Then we do a determination if a guard is wanted. "

Buttgen-Quinn said they typically see retirees who want to stay involved within the community apply. She said this year has been a little different. While turnover is expected, there are usually substitutes ready to fill in. Yet, they have not been able to fill those positions or the ten vacancies amid the pandemic.

Hall said although there’s a shortage in crossing guards, crosswalks are still being monitored, and their student’s safety is not being compromised.

“We have support staff that fill-in in those important roles, so whether that be our school police officers, or teachers, or others, we do what we need to do to make sure that we have coverage there,” explained Hall.

He stressed that the more interest in the crossing guard job opportunity, the less strain it puts on their system, and allows the district to do and service more students within the community.

Those interested can call CrossSafe at 704-237-0381 or visit cross-safe.com to learn more and apply.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

195 homicides reported in St. Louis, surpassing all of 2019

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis has seen a huge spike in shootings, both fatal and non-fatal, since June, despite numerous efforts to curb the violence.

News

Chiefs look to spoil Chargers inaugural game at SoFi Stadium

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have won 11 of the past 12 in the series and have taken the past six as the road team.

News

Fit Life: Grow a superfood through the fall and winter

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Paul Adler
On this Fit Life, we’re showing you how easy it is to grow you own broccoli sprouts. KY3′s Paul Adler visited with Pamela Hernandez of Sharlin Health and Neurology to see how easily you can make it happen in your home.

News

Missouri man sentenced for fraud scheme victimizing ex-Kansas City Chiefs

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Prosecutors say Martin claimed to be part-owner of Famous Nobodys clothing company when he convinced Brandon Carr to invest.

Latest News

News

Nixa High School asks parents and students to wear masks during football games

Updated: 1 hour ago
The new stadium can hold over 4,000, though they are only selling tickets at 60 percent capacity right now. They say having fans definitely has a big impact on players.

News

Baxter County authorities recover body of missing boater from White River

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Authorities located the boat just south of Crooked Creek.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Almost fall-like weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Smoke still in the area

News

Driver on the run after a short car chase on Sunshine Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Driver may have a parole violation.

News

Woman from Forsyth killed in a crash east of Branson

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The highway patrol investigates a deadly crash east of Branson.

News

Springfield health leaders see strong need for mental health resources months into pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
Christine Morton reports.