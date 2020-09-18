Advertisement

Springfield health leaders see strong need for mental health resources months into pandemic

By Christine Morton
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield health leaders say there is an overwhelming need for mental health care services, nearly six months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All of us are struggling right now, even our professionals, so don’t feel ashamed. Come forward and ask for help. It’s the best thing you could do for yourself and your family,” said Stephanie Appleby.

And help is exactly what Stephanie Appleby, the executive director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Springfield, hopes to deliver every day, especially during the pandemic.

She says more and more people who have never had a mental health issue, have begun to experience one.

“We are seeing a lot of anxiety and depression right now,” said Appleby.

Mental health services are free at the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Springfield, which even offers a few virtual support groups, such as one for essential workers that begins at the end of this month.

“You can go on the virtual support groups anonymously, you can turn your camera off, whatever you’re comfortable with doing,” said Appleby.

Burrell Health says they also offer telehealth services. For free, you can tune into their “Be Well Community” videos on Facebook.

“We talk through mindfulness and meditation, we practice mindfulness and meditation every day. We really have a variety, we focus on sharing how important self-care is, the science behind that, we have done laughter therapy, we have done laughter yoga,” said Licensed Psychologist, Shelly Farnan

And as for kids, Springfield Mercy Hospital started a training program for its doctors so they can strengthen their skills in diagnosing mental issues in children.

“So all of our, both adult and child psychiatrists virtual visits rather than face to face if a patient feels more comfortable and all of our therapists are doing the same thing, they are providing both individual and family therapy sessions through virtual needs,” said Dr. Kyle John with Mercy Hospital.

For more resources from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, CLICK HERE.

For more resources from Burrell Health, CLICK HERE.

