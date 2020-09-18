Advertisement

West Plains police arrest suspicious person accused of entering homes, stealing cars

Joseph L. Beard was arrested after leading West Plains officers on a chase.
Joseph L. Beard was arrested after leading West Plains officers on a chase.(West Plains Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The West Plains Police Department arrested a man accused of suspicious activity Friday morning, including entering homes and stealing cars.

Authorities arrested Joseph L. Beard, 36, of Caulfield, Missouri on felony charges Friday.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Second Street around 10 a.m. after a suspicious person call. A caller told officers a man was looking in cars and walking up to neighbors' porches.

When officers arrived, police say a man had entered a nearby home in the 1500 block of First Street. The suspect, later identified as Beard, led officers on a chase, stealing and taking off a white van owned by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Police say the suspect then left the van and ran into a wooded area. Authorities later spotted Bear running behind houses between First Street and Broadway, then arrested him after he attempted to escape the area on a bike.

Beard’s charges include first-degree burglary, stealing of a motor vehicle (prior offender) and felony - resisting arrest. He is being held at Howell County Jail on a bond of $100,000.

