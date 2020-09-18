Woman from Forsyth killed in a crash east of Branson
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The highway patrol says Hope Shofner, 33, of Forsyth was killed in a crash on highway 76 Thursday night.
Troopers say Shofner was riding in a car that crossed the center line and hit a pickup head-on.
The driver of the car was taken to a Springfield hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the pickup refused medical treatment at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.