Advertisement

Woman from Forsyth killed in a crash east of Branson

(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The highway patrol says Hope Shofner, 33, of Forsyth was killed in a crash on highway 76 Thursday night.

Troopers say Shofner was riding in a car that crossed the center line and hit a pickup head-on.

The driver of the car was taken to a Springfield hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the pickup refused medical treatment at the scene.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield health leaders see strong need for mental health resources months into pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
Christine Morton reports.

Local

Police investigate accident in south Springfield involving motorcycle

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Authorities are investigating an accident Thursday night in south Springfield involving at least one car and a motorcycle.

News

Health officials warn of high-risk COVID-19 exposure at Springfield adult entertainment club

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is notifying the public of potential high-risk community exposures from at least four COVID-19 positive individuals.

Sports

Cardinals drop series opener to Pirates, fall to third place in NL Central

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The St. Louis Cardinals dropped to third place in the NL Central, 6 1/2 games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs and one back of the Cincinnati Reds.

Latest News

Local

Woman sentenced in 2018 Springfield murder investigation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A woman was sentenced to seven years in prison in a Springfield murder investigation dating back to November 2018.

News

Phelps County authorities arrest man accused of sex crimes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Authorities from the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department arrested a St. James, Missouri man accused of sex crimes earlier this week.

Local

Boil order issued for village of Preston, Mo.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Officials have issued a boil order for the village or Preston, Missouri.

On Your Side

Consumer Reports: How to pay less for insulin

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Insulin prices have skyrocketed in recent years, but there are some ways for diabetics to save on insulin.

News

Consumer Reports: How to pay less for insulin

Updated: 9 hours ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Houston, Mo. family recovering after head-on collision

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Communities in Texas County are coming together to support a well-known family involved in a head-on car crash Tuesday night.