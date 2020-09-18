Advertisement

Woman sentenced in 2018 Springfield murder investigation

Nyadia Burden booking photo from the Greene County jail
Nyadia Burden booking photo from the Greene County jail (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was sentenced to seven years in prison in a Springfield murder investigation dating back to November 2018.

Nyadia Burden, 27, of Springfield, was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

Police say, on November 1, 2018, Josh Hampton and Steven Marler were shot to death inside a home at 906 E. Locust St. in northeast Springfield.

According to court documents, Burden bought bullets on the evening of October 31, 2018. She was seen making the purchase on surveillance video at Academy Sports with Luis Perez, who is charged with first-degree murder in the investigation, but awaiting trial.

Witnesses told police Luis Perez and Aaron Anderson fired the shots, saying both had been kicked out of the house by their roommates, per court documents. Investigators found the ammo Burden purchased and say it matched spent shell casings from the investigation.

