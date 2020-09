SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The body of an Audrain County boater has been found.

Reports say a person who lived in the Lake of the Ozarks area saw Dennis Jaeger’s boat unoccupied Thursday morning.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Teams found his body Friday afternoon.

It’s not yet clear what caused the 73-year-old to fall from his boat.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.