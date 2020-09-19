Branson Police warn of phone scam involving person impersonating officer

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department warns of a phone scam in which a person falsely represents themselves as a Branson police officer.

According to police, the caller impersonating an officer informs the victim that he or she has an active arrest warrant and must pay immediately by a prepaid debit card, electronic money order, or gift card to avoid arrest.

The Branson Police Department says officers will never contact you by phone to collect any fee or fine and will not ask for payment by money cards.

Residents asked to be aware of these scams to safeguard themselves from falling victim. If you have been a victim of this scam, please contact the Branson Police Department of file a police report.

