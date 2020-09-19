Branson Public Works host City Wide Fall Cleanup

Branson, Mo. (KY3) -

Keeping Branson clean while saving taxpayers money is the goal of the 2020 fall City-Wide Cleanup.

While the annual fall cleanup will look a little different due to COVID-19 related budget cuts residents will till have the chance to properly dispose of unwanted items. Large unwanted items that are not typically picked up by trash haulers items can be dropped off at the Cooper Creek Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Branson Public Works Department will offer services in a drive-up style, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and will only accept specific things, including old furniture, scrap metal, and brush/limbs. Verification of Branson residency will be required in the form of a driver’s license or water bill.

The City of Branson news release listed the following as important things to keep in mind when dropping items off:

Garbage normally collected by private refuse haulers will not be allowed.

This service is available to individual residents of Branson, but not for businesses or commercial entities.

No more than one dump truck load of limbs and brush will be allowed from any one residence.

Items such as tires, batteries, leaves, including paint, stain, or cleaning supplies will not be allowed .

BAGGED LEAVES will not be allowed. The nearest option to dispose of green waste is Hansen’s Tree Service (417-272-8733) in Reeds Spring.

TIRES will not be allowed. Those can be taken to the Taney County Transfer Station (417-336-6589).

ELECTRONICS will not be allowed. Those can be taken to Best Buy of Branson ( will not be allowed. Those can be taken to Best Buy of Branson ( www.bestbuy.com ), Tantone Industries (417-334-7447), or Computer Recycling of Springfield (417-866-2588).

