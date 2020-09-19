Advertisement

Chiefs fan, before testing positive for COVID-19, allowed into box seat without negative virus test

Fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Houston Texans in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City Chiefs fan who tested positive for COVID-19 one day after attending the season opener was allowed into an open-air field box in the stadium’s lower level without a negative test through a lapse in protocol, health officials say.

Chiefs policy stipulates that fans be tested for the virus before being admitted to suites, including the lower level field boxes. They are mailed tests, and each suite has a designated administrator charged with handing out tickets to those who’ve received negative results. Those in regular seats are not tested, The Kansas City Star reports.

Kansas City Health Department spokesman Bill Snook said the agency is working with the Chiefs, who are responsible for the testing, to strengthen the protocol.

“We are aware that this individual apparently violated the suite testing protocol that is in place,” a Chiefs spokesperson said in a statement. “We have worked with the health department and the testing lab to strengthen the integrity of the suite testing process.”

The health department announced Thursday that it told 10 fans to quarantine after possibly being exposed to COVID-19 during the Sept. 10 game against the Houston Texans.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

