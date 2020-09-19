Advertisement

Food Truck Festival Saturday in Springfield

Food Truck Alley opened up a park to grab meals on wheels
Food Truck Alley opened up a park to grab meals on wheels(KOSA)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 6th Annual Food Truck Festival is Saturday in Springfield.

It is moving locations this year, and will now be at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

You can go in for free, but you will have to pay for food and drinks.

There will also be live music performances.

The event starts at 11:00 Saturday morning, and ends at 7:00p.m.

Anyone over the age of 11 must wear a mask unless eating or drinking.

