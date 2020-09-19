Advertisement

Heavy police presence near downtown Springfield

Heavy police presence near downtown Springfield on Friday, September 18.
Heavy police presence near downtown Springfield on Friday, September 18.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers investigate a situation near downtown Springfield that prompts a heavy police presence.

Police responded to the 400 block of E. Bear Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. At least eight Springfield police cars responded to the area.

Officers have not yet confirmed what is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

