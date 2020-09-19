Heavy police presence near downtown Springfield
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers investigate a situation near downtown Springfield that prompts a heavy police presence.
Police responded to the 400 block of E. Bear Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. At least eight Springfield police cars responded to the area.
Officers have not yet confirmed what is under investigation.
This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.