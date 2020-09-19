Advertisement

Man dies in shooting near downtown Springfield

Heavy police presence near downtown Springfield on Friday, September 18.
Heavy police presence near downtown Springfield on Friday, September 18.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man died in a shooting Friday night near downtown Springfield.

Springfield police responded to the 400 block of E. Harrison Street around 9:30 p.m. At least eight Springfield police cars responded to the area in response to a shots fired call.

Police say the victim had was found in a parking lot and had suffered gunshot wounds. He later died.

Additional details about the shooting, including any possible suspects, are unknown at this time.

