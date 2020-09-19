Man dies in shooting near downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man died in a shooting Friday night near downtown Springfield.

Springfield police responded to the 400 block of E. Harrison Street around 9:30 p.m. At least eight Springfield police cars responded to the area in response to a shots fired call.

Police say the victim had was found in a parking lot and had suffered gunshot wounds. He later died.

Additional details about the shooting, including any possible suspects, are unknown at this time.

