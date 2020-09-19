Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in north Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating an accident Friday night in north Springfield involving a motorcycle.

The accident happened on North Glenstone near Dale Street around 9 p.m.

Police say a motorcyclist was traveling south on Glenstone when a driver in another vehicle pulled out of the Andy’s Frozen Custard parking lot. The motorcycle then hit the vehicle and slid several hundred feet, police say.

The motorcyclist has not been identified, but is being treated for serious injuries, according to Springfield police. No one from the other vehicle is hurt.

There are some traffic delays in the area. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

Additional details are limited, but we will update as more information becomes available.

This is the second straight night with a motorcycle accident in Springfield. Officers investigated a motorcycle accident Thursday night near south Campbell and Walnut Lawn.

