Report ranks Drury University among top Midwest regional schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. News & World Report ranks Drury University among the top universities in the Midwest region.

According to the report, Drury is ranked No. 26 overall on the Midwest Regional University list. Drury University says this extends a run of more than 25 continuous years in the Top 30.

In addition to this ranking, Drury moved up on two other lists. The university ranks No. 9 on the Best Value Universities in the Midwest list and No. 15 on Top Performers for Social Mobility in the Midwest region.

“Drury moved up on two lists that demonstrate the university’s ability to transform the lives of graduates through education,” the university said in a statement.

The long-running U.S. News rankings are recognized as the most rigorous national ratings for colleges and universities. The annual list uses data on student outcomes, graduation rates, faculty resources, alumni giving and expert opinions to compare institutions.

For the complete rankings, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.