Springfield-Greene County Health Department launches toolkit for parents and students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is launching a COVID-19 toolkit for parents and students. The health department says the goal is to help families navigate the new challenges they may face because of the pandemic.

The tool-kit includes a morning checklist for parents. This checklist will help look for any symptoms your kid may be having.

“We think that kids are doing a great job of this, but it’s a good thing to continue to remind and continue to have that refresher that this is a new normal that we’re all navigating," the health department’s public information administrator, Kathryn Wall, says. "We have to keep our guards up and continue to really be vigilant and pay close attention to those prevention measures that we know we need to abide by.”

Greene County has seen that 7% of new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks has come from kids between ages five and 17. With changes to the school-year, families have to adjust on how to stay safe at-home, in the classroom or in after-school activities. Because of this, the toolkit offers a pledge kids can take to promise to stop the spread within the community.

“We know that this is something that kids can get and the good news is that it seems by and large kids are not as affected as negatively," Wall says. "They don’t seem to have the negative health outcomes that others have but that doesn’t mean they can’t pass it on to others.”

The tool-kit also has tips for how parents can explain the pandemic to their kids and help them cope with their new normal. One parent says his kids still have a lot of questions.

“The boys definitely ask about why people are wearing masks and you know, why can’t we go to certain places," Matt Williams says. "It pretty much just informing them that people get sick sometimes if they don’t have masks or people may get sick if they’re out in public and we just don’t wanna be one of those people that may get sick.”

The new toolkit also includes coloring pages for kids. The health department says by putting coloring pages, it can help kids at younger levels understand what they can do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

