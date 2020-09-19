Advertisement

The 47th Annual Autumn Daze Festival continues despite COVID-19 pandemic

47th annual Autumn Daze Festival
47th annual Autumn Daze Festival(KY3)
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Branson, Mo. (KY3) -

For 47-years, organizers of the Downtown Branson Betterment Association have brought together hundreds of vendors and thousands of people. However, due to the global pandemic, things, of course, had to be modified.

Jessica Luthardt is the executive director of the Downtown Branson Betterment Association. She explained that safety has been the top priority during the festival.

Although it’s an outdoor event, Luthardt said there is signage throughout the festival to remind people of 6ft physical distancing. Adhering to the cities mask mandate, masks will be promoted where proper distancing isn’t possible. To keep guests and workers safe, she said each vendor will also have hand sanitizer to use before and after touching the items.

While the planning process was long, Luthardt said they were able to make it happen and bring the community together. The festival, held in the heart of Downtown Branson will have food, live entertainment, and homemade crafts from more than 80 vendors from across the country. Luthardt stressed that although the final day of the festival is Saturday, the fun won’t slow down. Festival-goers will find a wide variety of items and activities through Autumn Daze including wood crafts, quilts, clothing, crocheted and knitted items, jewelry, and more.

The festival is free to the public and is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m in Historic Downtown Branson- 100 W Atlantic St Branson!

