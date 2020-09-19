Victim identified in fatal shooting Friday near downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man died Friday night in a shooting near downtown Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department identified the victim as Kenneth Wright, 19, of Springfield. Next of kin have been notified.

Officers responded to the 400 block of E. Harrison Street around 9:30 p.m. Police say a man, later identified as Wright, was located in the parking lot of an apartment complex and had suffered a gunshot wound.

Wright was sent to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time. If you have any information on the investigation, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

The death marked the city’s 18th reported violent death of 2020. The Springfield Police Department says thirteen of those deaths have been determined to be murder under the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting rules, one was classified as negligent manslaughter, and another was ruled justified after review by the Greene County Prosecutor.

This case, as well as two others, remain under investigation to determine the appropriate classification.

