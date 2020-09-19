Advertisement

Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Springfield raises $59,000 for Alzheimer’s Association

Walk to End Alzheimer's 2020.
Walk to End Alzheimer's 2020.(Alzheimer's Association)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Alzheimer’s Association held its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event Saturday in Springfield.

The event raised more than $59,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter. Proceeds help with the organization’s support care, support and research programs.

Dozens participated in the walk Saturday, but a little differently from years past. Instead of holding a group walk, the Alzheimer’s Association encouraged participants to walk as individuals or in small groups around Springfield.

A promise garden honoring individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s Disease was staged bear the Alzhemier’s Association Office.

To get involved in the local Alzheimer’s Association, look them up on Facebook at “Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter, CLICK HERE or call (417) 886-2199.

