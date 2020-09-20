Advertisement

AP sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested

An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at New York-Canada border, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The letter had been intercepted earlier this week before it reached the White House. The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo and is expected to face federal charges, the officials said. Her name was not immediately released.

The letter addressed to the White House appeared to have originated in Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said. It was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump and a preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, according to the officials.

The officials were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

There have been several prior instances in which U.S. officials have been targeted with ricin sent through the mail.

A Navy veteran was arrested in 2018 and confessed to sending envelopes to Trump and members of his administration that contained the substance from which ricin is derived. The letters were intercepted, and no one was hurt.

In 2014, a Mississippi man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after sending letters dusted with ricin to President Barack Obama and other officials.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Schitt’s Creek’ dominates early at pandemic Emmy Awards

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The glitch at the virtual creative arts Emmy telecast was minor, but it may have provoked flashbacks for the host of Sunday’s more ambitious main TV awards ceremony.

Sports

OVERTIME THRILLER! Butker’s FG lifts Chiefs to OT win over Chargers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The third time was a charm as he made another field goal to give the defending Super Bowl champions their only lead Sunday against the Chargers.

Sports

Flaherty strikes out 11, Molina hits late go-ahead home run in Cardinals' 2-1 victory

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Jack Flaherty struck out 11 as the St. Louis Cardinals kept their hold on a postseason spot with a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Local

Inmates help out with cleanup in Maries County, Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Inmates from Maries County helped out with cleanup Sunday morning after a Battle of the Bulls event Saturday night.

Latest News

National

California wildfire likely to grow from wind, low humidity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The destruction wrought by a wind-driven wildfire in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles is approaching 156 square miles, burning structures, homes and a nature center in a famed Southern California wildlife sanctuary in foothill desert communities.

National

Official: Toilet display mocking mail-in voting is a crime

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Michigan resident’s apparent joke showing disdain for voting by mail is no laughing matter for one election official.

Sports

DeChambeau bombs away, pulls away to win US Open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He is the third person in history to win an NCAA title, a U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Open. The others: Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

National

Tropical Storm Beta churns slowly toward Texas, Louisiana

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta would be the ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in 2020, tying a record set in 1916.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,300+ new COVID-19 cases; Arkansas up 500+ cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Springfield organization seeks clothing donations to aid those in need amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
While many people have needed a helping hand during the pandemic; it’s been a little more difficult for some.