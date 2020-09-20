Authorities investigate vandalism on Missouri Institute of Natural Science property

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating vandalism from Saturday on Missouri Institute of Natural Science property.

According to a Facebook post from the Missouri Institute of Natural Science, the rock outcrops at the cave entrance and some sidewalks were vandalized with “nazism and racist graffiti."

A volunteer alerted Greene County authorities on the vandalism. Then the institute’s director and his son, Henry, helped cover the graffiti with purple latex paint.

The vandalism will be covered until Monday when crews are expected to remove the graffiti.

There is no suspect information at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

