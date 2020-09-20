Advertisement

Boy, 6, helps critically injured dad call 911 after double shooting that killed mother

By WISH Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Police in Indiana are looking for two men who robbed then shot a couple as their 6-year-old son hid nearby. The mother died, and the father is now in the hospital.

Family friend Andrew Yutzy says 40-year-old Wilma Hochstetler spent her last night on Earth helping her husband, Jonathan Hochstetler. On Thursday, she drove to Indianapolis with their youngest child, age 6, to bring him a new trailer tire then stayed to help him fix broken lights.

“At that time, two individuals walked up on them. Wilma saw them coming and yelled to Jonathan, but it was too late. They robbed them of Wilma’s phone and both of their wallets and were walking away, and they turned around and came back and just point-blank shot Wilma and then Jonathan,” Yutzy said.

Their 6-year-old son was hiding in the truck.

After the suspects fled, Jonathan Hochstetler, who had been struck in the neck and critically injured, told the boy to get his phone. The 6-year-old grabbed it and gave it to his father, so he could call 911.

But it was too late for Wilma Hochstetler, who died at the scene.

“I guess, as a 6-year-old boy, you don’t realize what really happened. He said: ‘Mom’s gonna get up again.’ He doesn’t realize that his mom is gone,” Yutzy said.

Friends say faith and family guided everything Wilma Hochstetler did, from mission trips to the roofing business she shared with her husband. She met Jonathan Hochstetler as a teenager, and the two had four children.

“They were in the same church and the same youth group, and I guess, they were both kind of shy people. Two shy people met each other and fell in love,” Yutzy said. “They were just always the people that were there with a smile, and literally, they would give the shirt off their back, if it would help you.”

Jonathan Hochstetler is now recovering at the hospital after undergoing surgery on his back. Doctors had to fuse together three of his vertebrae. Friends say his broken heart is unmendable.

Authorities had not yet released suspect descriptions as of Friday night. Anybody with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers.

