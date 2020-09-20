Community members social distance, wear masks during city-wide garage sale in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

Saturday was a dream for those out looking for a bargain because of the sunny skies, good weather and a city-wide garage sale.

“Ozark really lucked out. No rain. Weather is beautiful," said Julia Sheldon.

The Ozark Chamber of Commerce hosted a community garage, yard and even estate sale with a few dozen residents participating.

“We call it die hard. The first ones there and the last ones to quit at the end of the day," said Sheldon.

Julia Sheldon would call herself a professional when it comes to yard sales but this year was a bit different.

“With the COVID situation it’s been a little thinner this year," said Sheldon.

She said some were wearing face masks.

“Today has been a little more lenient. We’ve just been distancing behind the table," said Sheldon.

There were some who were not touching the items either.

“I really have had very few people touch anything out here today. The two or three things they’ve bought they picked up and handed me the money," said Sheldon.

This weekend was perfect for Scott DeHart.

“Timing of this was awesome,” said DeHart.

DeHart and his wife just sold their home.

“Everything must go," said DeHart.

Since they’re having an estate sale more people were coming inside of their home.

“I would say about half the people here would come in with masks on,” sai DeHart.

Whether you’re a “die hard” like Julia or cleaning out house like Scott, yard sales can be for anyone.

“There’s a wide variety of why people enjoy yard sales," said Sheldon.

Sheldon said despite the popularity of selling items online via social media, yard sales are still very popular.

