Grammy award winner to host drive-up concert Thursday in Rogersville

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A big concert is coming to Rogersville on Thursday.

Lauren Daigle is coming to town. She is a two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum recording artist. She’s hosting a drive-up concert.

Her “Lauren Daigle World Tour” was put on hold earlier this year due to the pandemic, and this is her first show back.

“I have waited for so long. I was telling someone, you know what is kind crazy. You don’t know how much you love what you do until it’s gone. Sometimes! I’m kind of someone that doesn’t like to take what I do for granted by any means, but the interaction between being on stage and the audience is like... unprecedented," Daigle said. "People are searching for something that’ll hold them together in this turbulent time. And being able to sing, being able to bring songs of hope and joy and truth-- that’s the stuff I really care about.”

The “Autumn Nights” performance will take place at the Light the Way festival grounds at Jamestown Plaza in Rogersville on Thursday.

The concert will adhere to CDC recommendations.

Attendees will be given the opportunity to book their own over-sized parking space.

Tickets can be found at LaurenDaigle.com/autumnnights.

