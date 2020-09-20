Advertisement

Grammy award winner to host drive-up concert Thursday in Rogersville

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A big concert is coming to Rogersville on Thursday.

Lauren Daigle is coming to town. She is a two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum recording artist. She’s hosting a drive-up concert.

Her “Lauren Daigle World Tour” was put on hold earlier this year due to the pandemic, and this is her first show back.

“I have waited for so long. I was telling someone, you know what is kind crazy. You don’t know how much you love what you do until it’s gone. Sometimes! I’m kind of someone that doesn’t like to take what I do for granted by any means, but the interaction between being on stage and the audience is like... unprecedented," Daigle said. "People are searching for something that’ll hold them together in this turbulent time. And being able to sing, being able to bring songs of hope and joy and truth-- that’s the stuff I really care about.”

The “Autumn Nights” performance will take place at the Light the Way festival grounds at Jamestown Plaza in Rogersville on Thursday.

The concert will adhere to CDC recommendations.

Attendees will be given the opportunity to book their own over-sized parking space.

Tickets can be found at LaurenDaigle.com/autumnnights.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Survey: Economy sees improvement in rural parts of 10 states, including Missouri

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A new monthly survey of bankers shows the economy making some improvements.

News

Grammy award winner to host drive-up concert Thursday in Rogersville

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sara Forhetz interviews Lauren Daigle as the Grammy-award winner prepares concert in Rogersville, Mo.

News

Community members social distance, wear masks during city-wide garage sale in Ozark

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
You might of noticed all of the garage sales going on throughout Ozark on Saturday as part of a city-wide sale.

Local

Springfield police investigate shooting at Kum & Go parking lot

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield police are investigating a shooting Saturday night at a Kum & Go parking lot in west central Springfield.

Latest News

News

New exhibit in Kansas City to include a piece of Springfield history

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Springfield-Greene County joins the Equal Justice Initiative's campaign to recognize the victims of lynching and racial terror in the U.S.

News

Community Remembrance Coalition holds soil collection ceremony in Springfield

Updated: 10 hours ago
Frances Watson reports.

Local

Motorcyclist dies in north Springfield crash Saturday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Authorities are investigating a crash Saturday night in north Springfield involving at least one car and a motorcycle.

News

Fatal motorcycle crash in north Springfield

Updated: 11 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Sports

Harvick nabs 9th win of season to roll into second round

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Harvick also won the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway to open the playoffs.

Local

Missouri law professor, students remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Missouri law professors and students remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a pioneer.