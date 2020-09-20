Greene County deputies to participate in child passenger safety enforcement campaign

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are participating in a week-long child passenger safety enforcement campaign starting Sunday.

The campaign runs from Sunday, September 20 to Saturday, September 26.

It focuses on drivers who may not have their children properly buckled or in the correct booster seats, according to the sheriff’s office.

In previous weeks, Greene County deputies participated in saturation campaign to crack down on impaired driving.

