Inmates help out with cleanup in Maries County, Mo.

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Inmates from Maries County helped out with cleanup Sunday morning after a Battle of the Bulls event Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the inmates volunteered to cleanup after the event and were excited to get outdoors.

Sheriff Chris Heitman says, since they helped out with the nonprofit benefit, the inmates will be given some special privileges going forward.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.