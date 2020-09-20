Advertisement

Inmates help out with cleanup in Maries County, Mo.

Inmates in Maries County, Missouri, help with cleanup.
Inmates in Maries County, Missouri, help with cleanup.(Maries County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Inmates from Maries County helped out with cleanup Sunday morning after a Battle of the Bulls event Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the inmates volunteered to cleanup after the event and were excited to get outdoors.

Sheriff Chris Heitman says, since they helped out with the nonprofit benefit, the inmates will be given some special privileges going forward.

