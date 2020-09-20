Advertisement

Man dies in overnight crash on I-44 in Lawrence County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One man died in an overnight crash on Interstate 44 in Lawrence County, while another woman suffered serious injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jeffery Holden, 42, of Crane, Missouri died in the crash. Next of kin have been notified.

Police say a car was heading westbound on I-44 and heading toward the Exit 58 ramp near Halltown, Missouri. The car traveled off a roadway, struck an enbankment and eventually overturned and struck a tree, according to MSHP.

Holden was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield to be treated for injuries.

MSHP says this is the 10th fatality from crashes in September and 83rd for 2020 in Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri.

