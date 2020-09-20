Advertisement

Missouri Dept. of Conservation asks turkey hunters to save feathers for research project

MDC is asking Missouri turkey hunters to save and share feathers from birds they harvest this fall for part of a new research project to help improve wild turkey management in Missouri. Image is of wild turkey feathers.
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release) - The Missouri Department of Conservation asks Missouri turkey hunters to save and share feathers from birds they harvest this fall as part of a new research project to help improve wild turkey management in Missouri.

MDC will send participating hunters materials needed to submit feathers, including a postage-paid envelope for feather submissions. The materials will contain instructions about which feathers to submit.

MDC asks hunters to return the requested feathers in the postage-paid envelope provided. Participating hunters will also need to include the Telecheck identification number for the harvested bird to help MDC determine from which Missouri county it was taken.

MDC asks participating hunters to retain their turkey carcasses until MDC materials arrive, or to remove a wing from the turkey and several feathers from the lower portion of the breast.

Turkey hunters who want to participate in the MDC research project should CLICK HERE, call 573-815-7901 or email MDC’s Wild Turkey Management Program at wildturkeymgmt@mdc.mo.gov

