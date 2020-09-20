Missouri law professor, students remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of Americans across the country are mourning the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The 87-year-old feminist icon died yesterday after battling cancer.

For many Americans across the country, she was more than a Supreme Court Justice.

Frank Bowman, a University of Missouri law professor, describes her as a pioneer. He had the privilege to meet her once.

“She could be a pragmatist, a centrist, a coalition builder. A person that could write concurrences that managed to somehow split the difference,” Bowman said. “She was a tiny little thing. But obviously fiercely intelligent, fiercely independent.”

Bowman says her charisma outshined her stature.

“You know human beings, I think we tend to associate power with bigness, she’s this tiny little bird-like person who nonetheless contained all this intelligence and ferocity.”

And her legacy, even Bowman says, this is why so many have looked up to her.

“You know women were an extraordinary rarity. To solder though those kind of obstacles, she was a genuine trailblazer.”

That ability to “trailblaze” still resonates with some law students today.

“For me, that was enough to think okay this woman, she was able to do it and she’s still doing it and she has blazed this trail for people like me. And I’m honored and excited to walk it,” said University of Missouri student Carley Johansson.

While the mourning of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing continues, President Donald Trump is pushing the Senate to consider the pick to fill the Supreme Court vacancy without delay.

