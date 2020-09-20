New book inspired by ‘The Springfield Three’ cold case now available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Twenty-eight years have passed since the disappearance of three women from Springfield, a cold case known as “The Springfield Three.”

On June 7, 1992, Suzie Streeter, 19, her mother, Sherill Levitt, 47, and her friend, Stacy McCall, 18, vanished without a trace from a home in central Springfield.

The case has led to a new book from former Springfield Business Journal reporter Brian Brown and his father, Alan Brown. The book, titled “Gone in the Night: The Story of the Springfield Three,” was officially published on August 31, 2020 and made available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble earlier this week.

“Based on a true story, this novel explores the details of a real missing-person’s case via a father-and-son’s fictional search for truth,” according to the book’s description.

The Springfield Police Department says authorities have conducted an extensive investigation into the lives of the missing women with assistance from federal, state and local agencies. But there have been no positive leads concerning the reason for their disappearance or their location.

The case of the Three Missing Women is still listed on the Springfield Police Department website under “cold cases.” Investigators are still asking anyone with any information about what happened that night 28 years ago to give them a call.

