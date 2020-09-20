Advertisement

Official: Toilet display mocking mail-in voting is a crime

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan resident’s apparent joke showing disdain for voting by mail is no laughing matter for one election official.

The resident put a toilet on their lawn with a sign that says, “Place mail in ballots here.”

Barb Byrum, the Democratic clerk of Ingham County, filed a complaint with police over the display, saying it could mislead people who aren’t familiar with the voting system.

“It is a felony to take illegal possession of an absentee ballot,” Byrum said Friday.

“Elections in this country are to be taken seriously and there are many people who are voting by mail for the first time this election,” she said.

Police told the AP that the complaint is being investigated.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that voting by mail could lead to fraud and spoil the election, making distorted claims that elections officials fear could cause anxiety and confusion among voters.

It’s the “safest way to vote during the pandemic,” Byrum said.

She didn’t identify the person who lives at the address. The lawn also has a sign that calls for the recall of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

No one answered the door Friday night, the Lansing State Journal reported.

More than 2 million Michigan voters could cast absentee ballots after changes in election law. Separately, a judge on Friday said absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 can be counted if received within 14 days after the Nov. 3 election.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Flaherty strikes out 11, Molina hits late go-ahead home run in Cardinals' 2-1 victory

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Jack Flaherty struck out 11 as the St. Louis Cardinals kept their hold on a postseason spot with a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Local

Inmates help out with cleanup in Maries County, Mo.

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Inmates from Maries County helped out with cleanup Sunday morning after a Battle of the Bulls event Saturday night.

National

California wildfire likely to grow from wind, low humidity

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The destruction wrought by a wind-driven wildfire in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles is approaching 156 square miles, burning structures, homes and a nature center in a famed Southern California wildlife sanctuary in foothill desert communities.

Sports

DeChambeau bombs away, pulls away to win US Open

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
He is the third person in history to win an NCAA title, a U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Open. The others: Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Beta churns slowly toward Texas, Louisiana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta would be the ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in 2020, tying a record set in 1916.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,300+ new COVID-19 cases; Arkansas up 500+ cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Springfield organization seeks clothing donations to aid those in need amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
While many people have needed a helping hand during the pandemic; it’s been a little more difficult for some.

National Politics

UN chief: No UN support for reimposing Iran sanctions now

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. move faces stiff opposition from the other members of the U.N. Security Council who have vowed to ignore it.

National

Biden to focus on health care in Supreme Court debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is using the sudden Supreme Court vacancy to reinforce his argument that the upcoming election should be a referendum on President Donald Trump’s handling of health care and the coronavirus.

Local

PHOTOS: Eureka Springs wildlife refuge rescues eight big cats from Indiana wildlife facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, rescued eight big cats from an Indiana wildlife facility after a court found that the center mistreated its animals.