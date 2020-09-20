Oldest living Marine celebrates her 107th birthday
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (KY3) - The oldest confirmed living U.S. Marine celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday.
Sgt. Dot Cole, from Kannapolis, North Carolina, turned 107 years old on Saturday.
According to the city of Kannapolis, Sgt. Cole joined the Marines in 1943 during World War II. She completed her training at Camp Lejeune and was then stationed at Quantico, primarily in an administrative role.
