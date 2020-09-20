Advertisement

Oldest living Marine celebrates her 107th birthday

Oldest living Marine celebrated her 107th birthday Saturday.
Oldest living Marine celebrated her 107th birthday Saturday.(City of Kannapolis)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (KY3) - The oldest confirmed living U.S. Marine celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday.

Sgt. Dot Cole, from Kannapolis, North Carolina, turned 107 years old on Saturday.

According to the city of Kannapolis, Sgt. Cole joined the Marines in 1943 during World War II. She completed her training at Camp Lejeune and was then stationed at Quantico, primarily in an administrative role.

