Advertisement

One hurt after motorhome explodes in Barry County

Crews responded to a motorhome explosion on Sunday, Sept. 20 in Barry County.
Crews responded to a motorhome explosion on Sunday, Sept. 20 in Barry County.(Central Crossing Fire Protection District)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One person suffered injuries after a motorhome explosion Sunday morning in Barry County.

The Central Crossing Fire Protection District responded to the explosion around 8:30 a.m. in a forest off of Missouri Route 76.

Fire officials say one person suffered first-degree and second-degree burns and flown to Springfield by Mercy Lifeline for treatment.

Investigators say the explosion happened after a propane leak. The victim lit a stove, then the explosion occurred.

According to the Central Crossing Fire Protection District, the explosion caused significant damage to the motorhome and some damage to nearby vehicles. Crews also responded to a medical emergency south of town during this incident.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Barry County 911, Mercy EMS, Mercy Lifeline and the US Forrest Service also offered assistance during the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. announces COVID-19 death, 20th reported in September

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Twenty people in Greene County have died from COVID-19 in September, according to the health department.

Local

Greene County deputies to participate in child passenger safety enforcement campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are participating in a week-long child passenger safety enforcement campaign starting Sunday.

National

Two GOP senators oppose filling court seat before election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A second Republican senator came out in opposition to filling a vacant Supreme Court seat before the Nov. 3 election.

National

Oldest living Marine celebrates her 107th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The oldest confirmed living U.S. Marine celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday.

Latest News

Local

Authorities investigate vandalism on Missouri Institute of Natural Science property

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Authorities are investigating vandalism from Saturday on Missouri Institute of Natural Science property.

Local

Missouri Dept. of Conservation asks turkey hunters to save feathers for research project

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Missouri Department of Conservation asks Missouri turkey hunters to save and share feathers from birds they harvest this fall as part of a new research project to help improve wild turkey management in Missouri.

Local

Man dies in overnight crash on I-44 in Lawrence County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One man died in an overnight crash on Interstate 44 in Lawrence County, while another woman suffered serious injuries.

News

Survey: Economy sees improvement in rural parts of 10 states, including Missouri

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A new monthly survey of bankers shows the economy making some improvements.

News

Grammy award winner to host drive-up concert Thursday in Rogersville

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Attendees for the Lauren Daigle concert will be given the opportunity to book their own over-sized parking space.

News

Grammy award winner to host drive-up concert Thursday in Rogersville

Updated: 6 hours ago
Sara Forhetz interviews Lauren Daigle as the Grammy-award winner prepares concert in Rogersville, Mo.