One hurt after motorhome explodes in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One person suffered injuries after a motorhome explosion Sunday morning in Barry County.

The Central Crossing Fire Protection District responded to the explosion around 8:30 a.m. in a forest off of Missouri Route 76.

Fire officials say one person suffered first-degree and second-degree burns and flown to Springfield by Mercy Lifeline for treatment.

Investigators say the explosion happened after a propane leak. The victim lit a stove, then the explosion occurred.

According to the Central Crossing Fire Protection District, the explosion caused significant damage to the motorhome and some damage to nearby vehicles. Crews also responded to a medical emergency south of town during this incident.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Barry County 911, Mercy EMS, Mercy Lifeline and the US Forrest Service also offered assistance during the investigation.

