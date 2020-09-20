Advertisement

PHOTOS: Eureka Springs wildlife refuge rescues eight big cats from Indiana wildlife facility

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, a wildlife refuge based in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, rescued eight big cats Friday from an Indiana facility.

Scott Smith, co-owner of the refuge, says he and his staff left Thursday to retrieve the animals from Wildlife in Need and Wildlife in Deed, Inc. in Charlestown, Indiana.

A federal court ruled that the Indiana facility, founded by notorious “Tiger King” associate Tim Stark, mistreated its animals. Investigators say many of the big cats were malnourished and needing medical attention.

All eight big cats, which include a combination of lions and tigers, are now back safely at the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

