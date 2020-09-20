Advertisement

Police investigate crash in north Springfield involving motorcycle

Springfield police investigate a motorcycle crash on West Kearney Street.
Springfield police investigate a motorcycle crash on West Kearney Street.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating a crash Saturday night in north Springfield involving at least one car and a motorcycle.

Witnesses say a motorcycle was traveling on Kearney Street and was involved in a crash with another vehicle near North Fort Avenue.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this point. Details are limited, but we will update as more information becomes available.

There are significant traffic delays in the area. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

This is the third straight night Springfield police are investigating at least one crash involving a motorcycle. Police say one person died in a motorcycle crash Friday on North Glenstone Avenue.

