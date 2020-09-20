Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. announces COVID-19 death, 20th reported in September

By KY3 Staff
Sep. 20, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports a new COVID-19 death in the county Sunday.

Twenty people in the county have died from COVID-19 in September, according to the health department.

The patient was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions. The health department says she was associated with long-term care.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has reported 50 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Director of Health Clay Goddard suggests several practices to limit the spread, urging everyone to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands, and stay home when you are sick.

Who is at risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified some groups as at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19 as opposed to others.

Those populations include older adults and individuals with conditions that affect their heart, lungs, kidneys or immune system. This includes but is not limited to: cancer, chronic kidney disease, lung disease, obesity, serious heart conditions and diabetes.

Other populations that may be at higher risk for severe symptoms include people who smoke, have asthma, are pregnant or have high blood pressure

Many in our community have these underlying health issues that could potentially put them at greater risk for COVID-19—for instance, 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older; 33% are considered obese; and 11% have asthma.

Long-term care in Greene County

"The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has worked closely alongside the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and with local long-term care facilities to assist with testing, secure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and to provide guidance on best practices for disease prevention and containment in an institutional setting.

While it is ultimately DHSS that has the regulatory authority, responsibility and oversight of communicable disease containment in long-term care setting, local public health departments are a partner in serving as a liaison to support the state’s disease prevention strategy. This strategy includes facility-wide testing of staff and residents after a positive test of either a resident or staff, and repeated testing until there are no additional cases.

Long-term care facilities are required to report a positive case among staff or residents to DHSS within 24 hours so guidance can be provided on comprehensive testing, isolation and quarantine instructions, personal protective equipment and staffing. State guidance for long-term care facilities can be found here."

