Springfield police investigate shooting at Kum & Go parking lot
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting Saturday night at a Kum & Go parking lot in west central Springfield.
Police say responded to the parking lot of the Kum & Go at 215 S. Kansas Expressway. A man suffered a gunshot wound in the area.
The victim was sent to the hospital, but his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.