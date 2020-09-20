Springfield police investigate shooting at Kum & Go parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting Saturday night at a Kum & Go parking lot in west central Springfield.

Police say responded to the parking lot of the Kum & Go at 215 S. Kansas Expressway. A man suffered a gunshot wound in the area.

The victim was sent to the hospital, but his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Kum & Go off of Kansas Expressway near Walnut. Police say they found a man in the parking lot with gunshot wound. He has been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect at this time. @kytv pic.twitter.com/dd5Z3hmwAW — Michael Van Schoik (@MichaelVan_KY3) September 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.