Springfield police investigate shooting at Kum & Go parking lot

Springfield police investigate a shooting at Kum & Go on West Kansas Expressway.
Springfield police investigate a shooting at Kum & Go on West Kansas Expressway.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting Saturday night at a Kum & Go parking lot in west central Springfield.

Police say responded to the parking lot of the Kum & Go at 215 S. Kansas Expressway. A man suffered a gunshot wound in the area.

The victim was sent to the hospital, but his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

