2 charged with murder after escaping a Great Circle facility

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) -

The Phelps County, Mo. prosecutor filed murder charges against two teenagers in the death a juvenile after escaping the Great Circle behavioral facility near St. James.

Enoch Phillips, 18, and Cody Armstead, 17, each face charges of first-degree murder in the death of a 15-year-old.

Investigators say the three ran away from the facility on Wednesday. Armstead and Phillps returned to the center the next day. Investigators say boys later admitted to strangling the other to death. The boys lead authorities to the body.

