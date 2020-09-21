Chiefs Hall of Famer Nick Lowery hosts auction for injured Springfield officer Mark Priebe

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Since hanging up his football jersey up in the late 1990′s, Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer Nick Lowery wants to keep giving back.

“As athletes we have an awesome opportunity to take the spotlight and help out people," said Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer, Nick Lowery.

Lowery made a special trip to Republic to Sunday support injured Springfield officer Mark Priebe and his family.

Priebe suffered serious injuries to his spine when a driver struck him at the Springfield Police Headquarters on June 9. Earlier this month, Priebe returned home from Colorado, where he was undergoing physical therapy.

“Mark Priebe is the essence of good police. Along with being a motorcycle cop and a cop for 20 years. Something tragic happened a few months ago,” said Lowery.

“You just want to let them know, they’re still loved and supported,” said Lowery.

Lowery signed posters, footballs and took plenty of selfies with fans. All the proceeds went to the Priebe family.

“It means a lot. Someone like him who is obviously a huge Chiefs guy, and anyone who knows the Chiefs knows who he is, the fact that he’s willing to come to Republic and do another fundraiser for us, it’s been outstanding. We’re still amazed by all the community support and all the love and support we’re getting from people we don’t know and people we know," said Mark Priebe.

On Sunday, the auction raised $2,600.

“The thing is, do I want to spend all my time worrying about being in the Hall or Fame, or just doing great events with great people like with Mark Priebe and the Priebe family right here in Springfield. That’s where the best stuff is," said Lowery.

