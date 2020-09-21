CoxHealth, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center announce collaboration, expansion of care

HARRISON, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) -

CoxHealth and North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) announced a new collaboration expanding health care access for residents of North Central Arkansas.

In the coming months, the health systems will jointly open a new medical facility in Harrison so residents can continue to receive exceptional primary care while increasing access to specialists close to home.

The facility will occupy the former Bear State Bank located at 1401 U.S. 65 North in Harrison, Arkansas. NARMC purchased the building and engaged CoxHealth to manage the renovations necessary to convert it to a medical office complex. When the project is completed, the building will house a variety of physician practices from both NARMC and CoxHealth. This venture will offer patients convenient access to complimentary services provided by both health systems.

“The mission, vision and values of CoxHealth and NARMC are closely aligned. This relationship will provide patients in our region specialty care without the need for travel. Our common goal is to strengthen the sustainability of our hospital and the provision of quality care in our region,” says Vince Leist, President and CEO of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

“We constantly look for places and ways we can help patients throughout the region receive the care they need,” says Max Buetow, Vice President of Cox Medical Group. “This expansion and our work with NARMC are things we are very excited about. We believe they will result in a greater experience for our patients, and, ultimately, better health for the communities we serve.”

CoxHealth plans to expand the number of specialties it offers locally through the new facility. These services will be determined in cooperation with NARMC leadership to better understand the community’s needs. Additionally, CoxHealth Center Harrison, which opened in August 2020, will also relocate to the space.

It is anticipated the facility will be open by fall 2021

