Advertisement

CoxHealth, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center announce collaboration, expansion of care

CoxHealth and North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) are excited to announce a new collaboration that will expand health care access for residents of North Central Arkansas.
CoxHealth and North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) are excited to announce a new collaboration that will expand health care access for residents of North Central Arkansas.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) -

CoxHealth and North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) announced a new collaboration expanding health care access for residents of North Central Arkansas.

In the coming months, the health systems will jointly open a new medical facility in Harrison so residents can continue to receive exceptional primary care while increasing access to specialists close to home.

The facility will occupy the former Bear State Bank located at 1401 U.S. 65 North in Harrison, Arkansas. NARMC purchased the building and engaged CoxHealth to manage the renovations necessary to convert it to a medical office complex. When the project is completed, the building will house a variety of physician practices from both NARMC and CoxHealth. This venture will offer patients convenient access to complimentary services provided by both health systems.

“The mission, vision and values of CoxHealth and NARMC are closely aligned. This relationship will provide patients in our region specialty care without the need for travel. Our common goal is to strengthen the sustainability of our hospital and the provision of quality care in our region,” says Vince Leist, President and CEO of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

“We constantly look for places and ways we can help patients throughout the region receive the care they need,” says Max Buetow, Vice President of Cox Medical Group. “This expansion and our work with NARMC are things we are very excited about. We believe they will result in a greater experience for our patients, and, ultimately, better health for the communities we serve.”

CoxHealth plans to expand the number of specialties it offers locally through the new facility. These services will be determined in cooperation with NARMC leadership to better understand the community’s needs. Additionally, CoxHealth Center Harrison, which opened in August 2020, will also relocate to the space.

It is anticipated the facility will be open by fall 2021

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

$20,000 acrylic case installed around Jefferson marker at University of Missouri

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A university spokesman says the case was installed because of vandalism to a Jefferson statue that is also on campus, and graffiti written on the sidewalk during the summer.

News

Chiefs survive miscues, escape with sloppy win over Chargers

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs were penalized 11 times for 90 yards, had a handful of dropped passes and struggled to get into any offensive rhythm until the second half of their 23-20 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Lost Boxer mix found with two collars on

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The male dog was found with a blue nylon collar and a grey, reflective collar.

News

Crews work to clean graffiti off of rocks near Missouri Institute of Natural Science south of Springfield

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Most of the graffiti is covered with paint to hide the hateful language and symbols.

Latest News

News

Crews work to clean graffiti off of rocks near Missouri Institute of Natural Science south of Springfield

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Greene County Sheriff’s Office launches child passenger safety enforcement campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s child passenger safety month and over the next week the Greene County Sheriffs' Office is launching a campaign making sure they are installed properly.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A nice, warm day to wrap up Summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Nice weather today, rain returns for some this week

News

Mural at Lebanon High School aims to inspire inclusion, diversity and equity

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
St. Louis Artist Cbabi Bayoc is working with students. Footage courtesy of Eric Adams.

News

Mural at Lebanon High School aims to inspire inclusion, diversity and equity

Updated: 14 hours ago
Frances Watson reports.

News

Chiefs Hall of Famer Nick Lowery hosts auction for injured Springfield officer Mark Priebe

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
A Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer was in Republic this evening, raising money for Springfield Police officer, Mark Priebe just weeks after returning home from Colorado where he was undergoing physical therapy.