Crews work to clean graffiti off of rocks near Missouri Institute of Natural Science south of Springfield

Vandals painted graffiti on a rock outcropping on county property over the weekend near the Missouri Institute of Natural Science just south of Springfield.

Most of the graffiti is covered with paint to hide the hateful language and symbols. Matt Forir, Greene County’s geologist working at the Missouri Institute of Natural Science, heard about the vandalism on Saturday.

On the sidewalk, someone painted the words “White Lives Matter.” The vandals painted a swastika as well as the SS lightning bolts, a common white supremacist sign from Nazi Germany. The vandals painted names and a heart on the rocks.

“People enjoy walking the trails here, walking the sidewalk,” said Forir. “It’s beautiful here. Families go up on the rocks and look around for fossils, and to have this here, it’s not friendly. We had a lot of positive comments on our Facebook page at the museum, thanking us for covering up the stuff as quickly as we could. We want people to feel comfortable and safe, and who wants to bring their kid out and see curse words and racist symbolism all over the place. It’s just not right.”

Forir says it’s likely the vandalism happened sometime Friday night. Greene County deputies began investigating immediately.

