Advertisement

Greene County Sheriff’s Office launches child passenger safety enforcement campaign

Car seat safety.
Car seat safety.(WHSV)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -It’s child passenger safety month and over the next week the Greene County Sheriffs' Office is launching a campaign making sure they are installed properly.

Having a car seat installed correctly could save your child’s life if the unthinkable happens. So before driving off there are a few things you can double-check to make sure your seat is installed the right way.

First, give your car seat the inch test. You want to shake your car seat backward and forwards then front to back. If it moves more than an inch either way your seat isn’t tight enough or is not installed correctly.

Also, as exciting as it is to be able to turn your car seat around so you can see your child’s face, keep them facing the seat as long as your owner’s manual is important. You want to wait to turn that seat until they’ve hit the maxim weight.

Finally making sure they are in there tightly is important. An injury prevention specialist from Mercy Hospital says even though the weather is cooling off, kids need to be in their seats with their coats off.

“Oftentimes in the winter we put heavy coats on our children," said Becky Spain with Mercy. "Which keeps them from being able to get nice and snug in there. So in order to keep that harness nice and snug, we recommended either removing the coat or putting them in a lighter weight fleece and putting a blanket over them so they are nice and tight.”

The most important thing is the read the manual for your specific seat and your specific car.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A nice, warm day to wrap up Summer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Nice weather today, rain returns for some this week

News

Mural at Lebanon High School aims to inspire inclusion, diversity and equity

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
St. Louis Artist Cbabi Bayoc is working with students. Footage courtesy of Eric Adams.

News

Mural at Lebanon High School aims to inspire inclusion, diversity and equity

Updated: 12 hours ago
Frances Watson reports.

News

Chiefs Hall of Famer Nick Lowery hosts auction for injured Springfield officer Mark Priebe

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
A Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer was in Republic this evening, raising money for Springfield Police officer, Mark Priebe just weeks after returning home from Colorado where he was undergoing physical therapy.

Latest News

Local

Teen dies in afternoon crash in Dade County, Mo.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A 14-year-old boy from Everton, Missouri, has died from an afternoon crash in Dade County.

News

Missouri Job Center partners with The Geek Foundation to offer IT and web development classes

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Missouri Job Center here in Springfield is partnering with the Geek Foundation to offer IT and web development classes.

News

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs brings home eight big cats

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Eight big cats now have a new home in Eureka Springs after an Arkansas wildlife refugee took a rescue trip to a facility in Indiana that belonged to a former associate of the “Tiger King.”

Sports

Tiger Woods set to commemorate grand opening of Payne’s Valley Golf Course near Branson

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
American golf legend Tigers Woods will commemorate the grand opening of Payne’s Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri on Tuesday, September 22.

Sports

OVERTIME THRILLER! Butker’s FG lifts Chiefs to OT win over Chargers

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The third time was a charm as he made another field goal to give the defending Super Bowl champions their only lead Sunday against the Chargers.

Sports

Flaherty strikes out 11, Molina hits late go-ahead home run in Cardinals' 2-1 victory

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Jack Flaherty struck out 11 as the St. Louis Cardinals kept their hold on a postseason spot with a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.