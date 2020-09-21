Greene County Sheriff’s Office launches child passenger safety enforcement campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -It’s child passenger safety month and over the next week the Greene County Sheriffs' Office is launching a campaign making sure they are installed properly.

Having a car seat installed correctly could save your child’s life if the unthinkable happens. So before driving off there are a few things you can double-check to make sure your seat is installed the right way.

First, give your car seat the inch test. You want to shake your car seat backward and forwards then front to back. If it moves more than an inch either way your seat isn’t tight enough or is not installed correctly.

Also, as exciting as it is to be able to turn your car seat around so you can see your child’s face, keep them facing the seat as long as your owner’s manual is important. You want to wait to turn that seat until they’ve hit the maxim weight.

Finally making sure they are in there tightly is important. An injury prevention specialist from Mercy Hospital says even though the weather is cooling off, kids need to be in their seats with their coats off.

“Oftentimes in the winter we put heavy coats on our children," said Becky Spain with Mercy. "Which keeps them from being able to get nice and snug in there. So in order to keep that harness nice and snug, we recommended either removing the coat or putting them in a lighter weight fleece and putting a blanket over them so they are nice and tight.”

The most important thing is the read the manual for your specific seat and your specific car.

