Leigh’s Lost and Found: Lost Boxer mix found with two collars on

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a dog found wandering loose with two different collars on him.

Those collars make it pretty obvious that this guy does have an owner somewhere, missing him.

“He had a blue nylon and a black with gray reflective strip collar. Unfortunately, neither collar had a tag on it and he did not have a microchip. He’s in good shape overall, so someone was taking care of him very well before he went missing.”

The male dog was found at the corner of Scenic and Olive more than a week ago. Animal control believes he’s mostly a Boxer, though his head is larger than the typical breed.

He does have a nub tail and the coloring of a Boxer. He’s about three to four years old and has not been fixed which is likely why he ran off.

If you recognize this dog or have lost a pet, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also visit their website to look at pictures of all the animals there and you can post a lost or found animal at any time on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

