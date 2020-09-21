Missouri Governor Parsons signs into law witness protection fund bill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) -

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed into law a bill to protect witnesses of crimes on Monday.

The legislature recently passed House Bill 66 into during the special session on violent crime. The new law creates a pretrial witness protection fund, which allows law enforcement agencies to provide resources for the security of victims and witnesses and their immediate families.

He also signed House Bill 46 which allows police in St. Louis City to live outside city limits.

“We have a serious problem with violent crime here in Missouri, and we have seen it escalate even more in recent months,” Governor Parson said. “HB 66 and HB 46 are valuable tools that will build on our efforts to combat violent crime, support law enforcement officers, and make our communities safer. I want to thank Representative Ron Hicks, Senator Doug Libla, Representative Jon Patterson, and Senator Tony Luetkemeyer for getting these bills passed this special session.”

Police in Missouri report rapid increases in violent crime rates in 2020, primarily in the state’s urban areas. In St. Louis, there have been more homicides in 2020 than all of 2019, putting the state on track to have its deadliest year on record. As of September 18, there have been 195 murders in St. Louis so far this year compared to 194 in 2019.

“If we are to change violent criminal acts across our state, we must work together,” Governor Parson said. “We must support our law enforcement officers, and we must start prioritizing the prevention of violent crime. These two pieces of legislation are a great step in the right direction.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.