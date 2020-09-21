Missouri Job Center partners with The Geek Foundation to offer IT and web development classes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Job Center in Springfield is partnering with the Geek Foundation to offer IT and web development classes.

The classes being offered are accredited through the state. This means that it’s recognized within the field as training to be eligible to get a job.

“To get a job in IT, you really do need some sort of certificate," Katherine Trombetta with the job center says. "You don’t necessarily need a bachelor’s degree, but you do need some sort of certification.”

IT is one of the five sectors the job center has identified as a high growth industry, and Trombetta says there’s an increased interest among job seekers.

“These jobs often times can be remote, so for those who might not want to go into a workplace right now because of the coronavirus, these jobs can often times be done in a home setting," Trombetta says.

Classes start on Tuesday, October 27 and meet in-person two nights a week.

The Develop Yourself IT Class is a 24-week class that prepares students to take the CompTIA A+ exam and equips students with skill sets needed for entry-level IT job opportunities.

The Develop Yourself Full-Stack Web Development Class is 20 weeks and trains in JavaScript, Java, and the foundational programming concepts needed for Front-End and Full-Stack Web Developer careers.

There will be two sessions of each type of class, and the maximum capacity is 30 students per class.

Childcare is being offered to help more people have the option to take part in the training program.

“Childcare and transportation are two big barriers to both employment and continuing education," Trombetta says. "We saw that before the pandemic and now the childcare issue especially has just been an even bigger issue since the pandemic.”

The class is free to those who meet eligibility guidelines. For more information on the eligibility guidelines, you can call the Missouri Job Center at 417-887-4343.

